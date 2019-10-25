Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,144,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.89.

Paypal stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 889,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,433. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,307 shares of company stock worth $14,151,842. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

