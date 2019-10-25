Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.06-3.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.89.

PYPL traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,067,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. Paypal has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,307 shares of company stock worth $14,151,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

