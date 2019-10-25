PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNXN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $41.97. 2,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in PC Connection by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.