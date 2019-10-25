Peel Hunt Cuts Devro (LON:DVO) Price Target to GBX 180

Devro (LON:DVO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. Devro has a 1 year low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift bought 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.22 ($13,001.72).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

