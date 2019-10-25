Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IWG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 378 ($4.94).

IWG stock opened at GBX 387 ($5.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 361.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428.70 ($5.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

