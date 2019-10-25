Peerplays (PPY) Trading Up 32.1% Over Last Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $194,881.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00008664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00217243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01536469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.