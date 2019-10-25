Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,068 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $49,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 765,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,275. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

