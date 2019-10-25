Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-2.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.965-2.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Pentair also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64-0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

PNR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 644,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

