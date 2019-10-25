Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. 169,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,022. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $921,498.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 84.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 397.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

