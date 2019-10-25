Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PFGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,292.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,348. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 214,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

