Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Perspecta reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,486.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,342,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,315,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,501 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,441,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Perspecta by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,013,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,891 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. 371,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Perspecta has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $26.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

