Peter Svennilson Acquires 84,939 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson acquired 84,939 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $998,033.25.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Peter Svennilson acquired 28,056 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $383,806.08.

NGM stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Svennilson Peter purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,762,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,144,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,691,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,140,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,109,000.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

