PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $15.25

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.25. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 23,409,701 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America began coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $133,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $159,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 31.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

