Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of PFNX remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 326,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,503. Pfenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 80,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 307,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

