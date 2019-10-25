Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,076,504. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Pfizer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.