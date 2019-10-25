Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

