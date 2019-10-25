Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $104.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.94 million and the highest is $107.85 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $105.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $412.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $424.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $436.91 million, with estimates ranging from $412.67 million to $454.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, VP Bradley D. Page acquired 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 676,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 121,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 72,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

