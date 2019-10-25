Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Insider Daniel J. Ivascyn Buys 14,482 Shares

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 14,482 shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $241,270.12.

NYSE:NRGX opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 519.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

