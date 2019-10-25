Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. GMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

Pinnacle Renewable stock opened at C$7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.10. Pinnacle Renewable has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $227.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

