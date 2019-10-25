Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.68.

PXD opened at $129.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

