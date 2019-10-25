Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $31.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $72.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tilray and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. 105,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 4.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tilray has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $142.84.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. Tilray’s revenue was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Tilray by 843.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 100.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.