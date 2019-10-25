Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 15,400 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVOTF)

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

