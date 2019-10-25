Pivot Token (PVT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $143,879.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00218313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.01523471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00089076 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

