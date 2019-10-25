PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $146.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $158.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.74.

PNC stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.77. 25,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $146.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $957,609.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,379 shares of company stock worth $5,371,594 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,702,000 after acquiring an additional 43,908 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

