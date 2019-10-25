PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several research firms recently commented on POL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 950,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 438,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 967,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 414,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

