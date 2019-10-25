PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) PT Set at $9.00 by Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that PRGX Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,653 shares in the company, valued at $779,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.