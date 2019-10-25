Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0642

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, LBank and BCEX. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $3.38 million and $127,875.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Primas Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

