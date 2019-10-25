Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.56 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.14), approximately 3,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

About Prime People (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.