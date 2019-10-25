Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Macquarie from $132.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.30. 138,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,828,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.73. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.