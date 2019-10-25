Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Cap of $461,916.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market cap of $461,916.00 and approximately $129,437.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

