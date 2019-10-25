Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Proofpoint updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $10.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -98.96 and a beta of 1.66. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $2,334,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $115,508.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

