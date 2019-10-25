Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 11,562 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,354. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

