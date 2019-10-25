Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $11,656,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,887.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.94. 271,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,762. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

