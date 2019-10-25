Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $778,000 Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VF by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VF by 1.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 175.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

In other VF news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of VF stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

