Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 748 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of CB traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.88. 76,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,928. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.