ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $121,671.00 and $79.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00781873 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000898 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000143 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000810 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 136,726,745 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.