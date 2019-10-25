PutinCoin Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Livecoin. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $151,744.00 and $26.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035362 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00076177 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00102672 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,704.23 or 1.00777316 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000589 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 877,785,474 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

