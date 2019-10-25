Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXS. Aegis started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Pyxis Tankers stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,586. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.75.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

