Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Selective Insurance Group Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIGI. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,108,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

