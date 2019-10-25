QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

QEP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 178,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,219. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QEP. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

In related news, Director David A. Trice purchased 10,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Minarovic purchased 60,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

