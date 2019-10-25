QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,414,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 448,571 shares.The stock last traded at $52.43 and had previously closed at $52.42.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

