Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.19. 259,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.97.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 954,795 shares of company stock worth $121,661,527. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

