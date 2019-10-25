Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,226,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,104,260. The firm has a market cap of $295.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

