Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

NYSE RY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $81.20. 22,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.