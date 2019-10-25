Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price decreased by Sidoti from $176.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,457. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.