Quasarcoin (QAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,334.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $885,193.00 and approximately $4,334.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,338,778 coins and its circulating supply is 168,338,778 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

