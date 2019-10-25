Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $39,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

HCA stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.18. 77,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,443. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

