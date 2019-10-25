Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $74.23 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,702 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,963 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $270.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.78. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.04.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

