Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $31,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after acquiring an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,844,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

PRU stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 859,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,109. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

