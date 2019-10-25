Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 27,187 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.24% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $108,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after buying an additional 502,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after buying an additional 290,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,646,000 after buying an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20,429.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.27. 841,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average of $199.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $1,037,787.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $1,432,589.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at $26,481,369.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,253 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,031. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.